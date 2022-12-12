Falcons Activate G Elijah Wilkinson, Designate G Matt Hennessy To Return

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve activated guard Elijah Wilkinson from injured reserve and designated guard Matt Hennessy to return.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Falcons to activate Hennessy or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Wilkinson, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Massachusetts back in 2017. He later signed on with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Wilkinson played under exclusive rights tenders for two seasons before returning to the Broncos on a one-year, restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season. The Bears signed him to a contract last March and he subsequently caught on with the Falcons this offseason.

In 2022, Wilkinson has appeared in and started seven games for the Falcons at tackle.