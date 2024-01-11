Falcons Add Texans OC Bobby Slowik To List Of Interview Requests

Albert Breer reports that the Falcons have requested an interview with Texans OC Bobby Slowik for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Falcons:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver (Requested Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview) Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick

Slowik, 36, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021. From there, the Texans hired Slowik as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

In 2023, the Texans’ offense ranked No. 12 in total yards, No. 13 in total points, No. 22 in rushing yards and No. 7 in passing yards.