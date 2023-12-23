Falcons Announce Four Moves, Elevate P Pat O’Donnell

The Falcons announced four roster moves on Saturday, elevating P Pat O’Donnell and OL John Leglue for Week 16.

The team is also placing FB Keith Smith on injured reserve and signing TE Tucker Fisk to the active roster in his place.

O’Donnell, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He finished out his four-year, $2,325,308 contract with the Bears before returning to Chicago on a one-year contract.

O’Donnell later agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract in 2019. He was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before returning on a one-year deal.

The Packers signed O’Donnell to a two-year, $4 million contract last year but they opted to release him coming out of the preseason. The Falcons signed him for their Week 8 game against the Titans and he recently had a tryout with the Cardinals before rejoining Atlanta’s practice squad.

In 2022, Pat O’Donnell appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and totaled 2,313 yards on 52 attempts (44.5 YPA) which includes 24 downed inside the 20 yard line.