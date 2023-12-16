Falcons Announce Four Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for Week 15’s game.

The full list of roster moves includes:

Falcons activated LaCale London off injured reserve.

off injured reserve. Falcons placed DL Kentavius Street on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Falcons elevated OL Tyler Vrabel and TE Tucker Fisk to their active roster.

Street, 27, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the 49ers. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,070,200 rookie contract that included a $610,200 signing bonus.

The Saints signed Street to a one-year contract last year before joining the Eagles. Philadelphia later traded Street to the Falcons this past October.

In 2023, Street appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and Falcons, recording 18 tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.