Falcons Announce Three Moves

The Falcons announced on Saturday that they will elevate LB Bralen Trice and TE Nick Muse for Week 1.

Atlanta also placed OT Cam Williams on the injured reserve list.

Trice, 25, was a two-year starter at Washington and earned third-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023. He was also second-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 in 2022.

The Falcons drafted Trice with the No. 74 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $5,929,730 contract that includes a $1,132,532 signing bonus, but the team cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

The former third-round pick tore his ACL ahead of his rookie year and still hasn’t appeared in a game for the Falcons. He spent last year on injured reserve after going on the list during cutdowns.

During his three-year college career, Trice appeared in 40 games and recorded 101 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.