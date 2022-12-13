Falcons Announce Three Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced three roster moves on Tuesday, including waiving RB Damien Williams, signing LB Nate Landman to the practice squad, and releasing OL Parker Ferguson.

We have made the following moves: – Signed Nate Landman to the PS

– Released Parker Ferguson from PS

– Waived Damien Williams — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 13, 2022

Williams, 30, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2014. He finished out the final year of a three-year, $1,535,000 rookie contract before the Dolphins used an original-round restricted tender on him worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season.

The Chiefs signed Williams to a one-year, $1.5 million contract in 2018. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 before signing a two-year, $8.1 million extension.

Kansas City picked up Williams’ 2020 option. However, the Chiefs opted to release him and he signed on with the Bears soon after. The Falcons signed Williams to a contract this past March.

In 2022, Williams has appeared in one game for the Falcons and rushed for two yards on two carries and no touchdowns.