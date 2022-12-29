Falcons Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have re-signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry to the practice squad and placed WR Emeka Emezie on the practice squad injured list.

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

OL Justin Shaffer DL Derrick Tangelo (Injured) CB Matt Hankins OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured) WR Cam Batson WR Josh Ali TE Tucker Fisk DB Dylan Mabin RB B.J. Baylor WR Ra’Shaun Henry LB Dorian Etheridge DT Kobe Smith DE Amani Bledsoe LB Quinton Bell C Jonotthan Harrison TE John Raine WR Emeka Emezie (Injured) WR Javelin Guidry LB Nate Landman

Henry, 6-3 and 190 pounds, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason however.

Carolina re-signed him to the practice squad but cut him again after just a week. He caught on with the Falcons practice squad.

During his two-year college career, Henry caught 41 passes for 809 yards (19.7 YPC) and seven touchdowns in 17 career games.