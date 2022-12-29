Falcons Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have re-signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry to the practice squad and placed WR Emeka Emezie on the practice squad injured list.
We have made the following moves:
– Signed Ra’Shaun Henry to PS
– Placed Emeka Emezie on PS IR pic.twitter.com/ltlzDqKL2X
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 29, 2022
Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:
- OL Justin Shaffer
- DL Derrick Tangelo (Injured)
- CB Matt Hankins
- OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured)
- WR Cam Batson
- WR Josh Ali
- TE Tucker Fisk
- DB Dylan Mabin
- RB B.J. Baylor
- WR Ra’Shaun Henry
- LB Dorian Etheridge
- DT Kobe Smith
- DE Amani Bledsoe
- LB Quinton Bell
- C Jonotthan Harrison
- TE John Raine
- WR Emeka Emezie (Injured)
- WR Javelin Guidry
- LB Nate Landman
Henry, 6-3 and 190 pounds, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason however.
Carolina re-signed him to the practice squad but cut him again after just a week. He caught on with the Falcons practice squad.
During his two-year college career, Henry caught 41 passes for 809 yards (19.7 YPC) and seven touchdowns in 17 career games.
