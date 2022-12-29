Falcons Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have re-signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry to the practice squad and placed WR Emeka Emezie on the practice squad injured list. 

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. OL Justin Shaffer 
  2. DL Derrick Tangelo (Injured)
  3. CB Matt Hankins
  4. OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured)
  5. WR Cam Batson
  6. WR Josh Ali
  7. TE Tucker Fisk
  8. DB Dylan Mabin
  9. RB B.J. Baylor
  10. WR Ra’Shaun Henry
  11. LB Dorian Etheridge
  12. DT Kobe Smith
  13. DE Amani Bledsoe
  14. LB Quinton Bell
  15. C Jonotthan Harrison
  16. TE John Raine
  17. WR Emeka Emezie (Injured)
  18. WR Javelin Guidry
  19. LB Nate Landman

Henry, 6-3 and 190 pounds, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason however. 

Carolina re-signed him to the practice squad but cut him again after just a week. He caught on with the Falcons practice squad. 

During his two-year college career, Henry caught 41 passes for 809 yards (19.7 YPC) and seven touchdowns in 17 career games. 

