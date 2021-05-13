Falcons Claim C Sam Jones Off Waivers

According to Field Yates, the Falcons have claimed C Sam Jones off waivers from the Colts.

Jones was waived by Indianapolis yesterday.

Jones, 25, was drafted by the Broncos in the sixth round out of Arizona in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and was entering the second year of that deal when Denver waived him coming out of camp.

Jones landed on the Cardinals’ practice squad and spent the 2019 season there. He re-signed on a futures deal for 2020 but was cut again coming out of camp. He signed onto the Colts’ practice squad late in the season.

For his career, Jones has appeared in five games and made zero starts.