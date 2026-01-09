Falcons Complete Interview With Bears AGM Ian Cunningham

The Atlanta Falcons announced they’ve completed an interview with Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham for their president of football job.

Cunningham has received GM interviews in each of the last few hiring cycles and was a finalist for the Jaguars’ job last offseason.

Cunningham started his career as an executive with the Ravens as a personnel assistant from 2008-2012 before moving to an area scout for the team from 2013-2016.

He was hired by the Eagles where he served from 2017-2021 as director of college scouting, assistant director of player personnel, and eventually director of player personnel. Chicago hired Cunningham as their assistant general manager in 2022 and he has served in that role since.