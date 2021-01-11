Falcons Complete Interview With Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve completed their interview with Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Falcons’ job:

Falcons interim HC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (Scheduled)

Bowles, 57, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 1995 as a player personnel staff member before working for a number of teams including the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles and Cardinals.

The Jets hired Bowles as their head coach for the 2015 season and signed him to an extension last through 2020 last year. However, he was fired following the 2018 season.

From there, the Buccaneers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his four years as Jets’ head coach, Bowles led the team to a record of 24-40 (37.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.

In 2020, Bowles’ defense was No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 8 in fewest points allowed, No. 1 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 21 in fewest passing yards allowed.