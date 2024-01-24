Falcons Complete Interview With Mike Vrabel For HC Position

The Atlanta Falcons have announced they’ve completed an interview with former Titans HC Mike Vrabel for their head coaching position.

Here’s the list of coaches who have or are scheduled to have second interviews with the Falcons:

Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Panthers DC Ejiro Evero Rams DC Raheem Morris Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver Ravens DC Mike Macdonald Bengals OC Brian Callahan Texans OC Bobby Slowik Lions OC Ben Johnson Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Vrabel, 48, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel this offseason.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel has compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.

We’ll have more on the Falcons coaching search as the news is available.