Falcons Completed Interview With HC Kevin Stefanski

The Falcons announced on Sunday that they have completed their interview with former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski.

This list reflects Atlanta’s coaching search so far:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Interviewed)

Stefanski has interviewed for the Raiders and Giants about their respective vacancies and will likely interview with several more teams as well, including the Titans and Ravens.

Stefanski, 43, began his NFL coaching career as an operations intern with the Eagles back in 2005. He was later hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach a year later.

He held several different positions, including TE coach, RB coach, and QB coach, before being promoted to the team’s interim offensive coordinator.

After interviewing for head-coaching jobs, Stefanski returned to the Vikings and was hired as their full-time offensive coordinator. The Browns eventually hired Stefanski as their head coach for the 2020 season. He was extended after their 11-win season in 2023, but was let go following the 2025 season after going 7-26 in his final two seasons.

Stefanski has a record of 43-54 (.448 win percentage) in six seasons with the Browns, with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record. He was also named the AP Coach of the Year after his first season in 2020 and again in 2023.

We will have more on Stefanski and the Falcons as it becomes available.