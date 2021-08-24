Falcons Cut Five Players Including RB Javian Hawkins

The Falcons announced they have cut five players as they trim their roster down to 80 players.

We have made several transactions. Placed on IR: AJ McCarron Signed: Josh Rosen Released: Willie Wright, Austin Trammell, Javian Hawkins, Olive Sagapolu, Shareef Millerhttps://t.co/1m34zhT8WW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 24, 2021

The full list includes:

Atlanta also officially signed QB Josh Rosen and placed QB A.J. McCarron on injured reserve.

Hawkins, 21, was a two-year starter at Louisville and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games.

He signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

During his three-year college career, Hawkins rushed 399 times for 2,355 yards (5.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 189 yards (9 YPC) and one touchdown.