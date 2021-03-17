Falcons DE Dante Fowler Agrees To Pay Cut

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports that Falcons DE Dante Fowler has agreed to a pay cut from the $13 million base salary he was scheduled to make in 2021.

Fowler was set to count $18.541 million against the Falcons’ salary cap this season.

Fowler, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He was traded to the Rams a few years ago for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Fowler played out the final year of his four-year, $23.5 million rookie contract and returned to the Rams last year on a one-year contract worth $14 million. The Falcons signed him to a three-year, $48 million contract last year.

In 2020, Fowler appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and recorded 23 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.