Falcons Deny Cowboys Permission To Interview Jeff Ulbrich For DC Job

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that the Cowboys were denied permission to speak with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich for their own defensive coordinator vacancy.

Ulrich is currently under contract with the Falcons, even though they’re in the market for a new head coach.

If the Falcons end up hiring a head coach, it’s possible that Ulbrich could be available for teams at that point, assuming he doesn’t remain in Atlanta.

Ulbrich, 48, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Hawaii in 2000. After a ten-year playing career, all in San Francisco, Ulbrich entered the coaching ranks with the Seahawks as an assistant special teams coach.

Ulbrich later joined the Falcons in 2015 as a LB coach and rose to interim defensive coordinator in 2020. He joined the Jets as their defensive coordinator in 2021 and was named interim head coach after the organization parted ways with Robert Saleh in October.

After leaving the Jets, Ulbrich joined the Falcons as defensive coordinator last offseason.

In 2025, Ulbrich’s defense ranked No. 14 in yards fewest allowed, No. 24 in fewest points allowed, No. 8 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 19 fewest passing yards allowed.

