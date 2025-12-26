Falcons Designate DL Sam Roberts To Return From IR

The Atlanta Falcons have designated DL Sam Roberts from injured reserve, per Terrin Waack of the team’s site.

Roberts, 27, played five years at Northwest Missouri State in Division-II and was a three-time all-conference player. He Patriots used a sixth-round pick on him back in 2022.

Roberts signed a four-year deal worth $3,831,477 that also includes a signing bonus of $171,477 but was later released and signed to the Bears’ practice squad. The Panthers signed Robert and eventually added him to their practice squad at the start of the season.

Atlanta promoted him to the active roster in September.

In 2025, Roberts appeared in five games for the Falcons and recorded 18 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.