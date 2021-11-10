Falcons Designating OLB Dante Fowler To Return From Injured Reserve

Falcons HC Arthur Smith told reporters that OLB Dante Fowler will return to practice and be designated to return from injured reserve, per Michael Rothstein.

This opens up a 21-day window for Fowler to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Smith didn’t seem to expect Fowler to be recovered enough from his knee injury to play in Week 10 against the Cowboys.

Fowler, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He was traded to the Rams a few years ago for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Fowler played out the final year of his four-year, $23.5 million rookie contract and returned to the Rams last year on a one-year contract worth $14 million. The Falcons signed him to a three-year, $48 million contract last year.

Fowler agreed to a pay cut this offseason.

In 2021, Fowler has appeared in five games for the Falcons and recorde 12 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection.