Falcons Have Had Exploratory Trade Talks About Moving Down From No. 4

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Falcons have had some exploratory trade talks about moving down from the No. 4 pick.

Breer notes Atlanta could take advantage of the demand for quarterbacks and net a nice package of picks for a team looking to get their guy.

It’s widely seen that there are five potential first-round quarterbacks in this year’s draft and that’s already prompted the 49ers to make a massive trade into the top five.

It’s looking like two out of the trio of Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones will be available at No. 4.

The Falcons are a candidate themselves to take a quarterback, with current starter Matt Ryan turning 36 before the start of the 2021 season.

However, any quarterback they take would sit behind Ryan this year and potentially next, as his contract was restructured and carries a significant dead money hit should he be cut or traded in 2022.

With the run on quarterbacks ahead of them, the Falcons could have their pick of the best players at other positions at No. 4, including Florida TE Kyle Pitts or Oregon LT Penei Sewell.

A trade down would also potentially help the Falcons add more impact players and fill out a roster that desperately needs an infusion of talent on rookie contracts, as it’s the most top-heavy in the NFL.

Whatever the Falcons decide to do, it’s clear their decision will be a massive domino that impacts the rest of the draft.

We’ll have more on the Falcons as the news is available.