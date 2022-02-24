Falcons Hire Former Bears GM Ryan Pace To Front Office

The Atlanta Falcons announced they are hiring former Bears GM Ryan Pace as a senior personnel executive.

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace joins Falcons scouting staff:https://t.co/J8Deb0W5rp — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) February 24, 2022

Pace knows Falcons GM Terry Fontenot from their shared time together with the Saints and will beef up Atlanta’s scouting department.

Pace, 44, began working for the Saints as an operations assistant back in 2001. He worked his up through the scouting department to director of player personnel before departing to become the Bears general manager in 2015.

Pace was in the role for seven seasons before being fired by the Bears following the 2021 season.

During his tenure in Chicago, Pace led the Bears to a record of 48-65 (42.4) percent and two playoff appearances. He was also named executive of the year by Sporting News in 2018.