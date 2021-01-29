Falcons Hiring T.J. Yates Assistant QB Coach

Aaron Wilson reports that the Falcons are hiring former Texans’ QB T.J. Yates as their assistant QB coach on Arthur Smith’s coaching staff.

Yates, 33, was a fifth-round pick by the Texans out of North Carolina back in 2011. He spent three years in Houston before he was traded to the Falcons for Akeem Dent.

Yates later returned to the Texans and had brief stints with the Bills and Dolphins before returning to Houston once more to finish out his career.

In 2017, Yates appeared in four games completed 48.5 percent of his passes for 523 yards and four touchdowns and three interceptions.