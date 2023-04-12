Falcons Hosted OL Ethan Greenidge For Workout

The Atlanta Falcons hosted OL Ethan Greenidge for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Greenidge, 25, went undrafted out of Villanova back in 2019. He was then picked up by the Saints and made their 53-man roster, yet remained inactive for the 2019 season. He later made his NFL debut during the 2020 season.

Greenidge played out his rookie contract and was a restricted free-agent last offseason. He signed a one-year deal to return to the Saints last March.

In 2020, Greenidge appeared in 15 games for the Saints.