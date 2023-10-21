Falcons Hosted Three Free Agent Cornerbacks

The Atlanta Falcons brought in three free agents for visits and tryouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

CB Rachad Wildgoose (Visit) CB Kiondre Thomas CB Rejzohn Wright

Wildgoose, 23, is a former sixth-round pick by the Bills in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin but was cut loose as a rookie and signed on with the Jets.

He was the second year of a four-year, $3,636,244 rookie contract including a $156,244 signing bonus but was among New York’s final roster cuts. The Commanders later claimed Wildgoose off waivers and he finished out the season in Washington.

In 2022, Wildgoose appeared in 15 games for the Commanders and recorded 16 tackles, no interceptions and three pass defenses.