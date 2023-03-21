Falcons Hosting DL Calais Campbell For Visit

According to Mike Garafolo, the Falcons are hosting DL Calais Campbell for a free agent visit later this week.

Campbell was released earlier this offseason by the Ravens in a cap-saving move.

Although Baltimore would like Campbell back, he’s currently free to explore his options. He’s indicated he wants to play in 2023.

Campbell, 36, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2008. He spent nine years in Arizona before signing a four-year, $60 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Jaguars for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens, who later signed him to a two-year deal worth $27 million total with $20 million guaranteed.

Campbell was undecided on returning for the 2022 season and wound up signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Ravens in April of 2022.

However, the Ravens released him after one season.

In 2022, Campbell appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

