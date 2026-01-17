Falcons Hosting Kevin Stefanski For Second Interview

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Falcons are bringing in former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski for a second interview on Saturday.

Schefter says that Atlanta moved up this interview it up ahead of Stefanski’s scheduled interview Sunday with the Titans.

This gives Atlanta a chance to try to close a deal with Stefanski before other teams could have the opportunity.

Jeremy Fowler adds that Stefanski has done research on potentially working with Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich in Atlanta. Falcons owner Arthur Blank would reportedly like to keep Ulbrich if possible.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Falcons’ job:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Raiders HC Antonio Pierce (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

Stefanski, 43, began his NFL coaching career as an operations intern with the Eagles back in 2005. He was later hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach a year later.

He held several different positions, including TE coach, RB coach, and QB coach, before being promoted to the team’s interim offensive coordinator.

After interviewing for head-coaching jobs, Stefanski returned to the Vikings and was hired as their full-time offensive coordinator. The Browns eventually hired Stefanski as their head coach for the 2020 season. He was extended after their 11-win season in 2023, but was let go following the 2025 season after going 7-26 in his final two seasons.

Stefanski has a record of 43-54 (.448 win percentage) in six seasons with the Browns, with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record. He was also named the AP Coach of the Year after his first season in 2020 and again in 2023.