Falcons Hosting South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler For Visit

According to Ryan Fowler, the Atlanta Falcons hosted South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler for an official visit.

The Falcons also had a formal Combine interview with Rattler, so they’re showing a significant amount of interest.

Atlanta is set at starting quarterback with Kirk Cousins but he’s 35. Rattler could push Taylor Heinicke for the backup job and give the Falcons a potential developmental player.

Rattler has also taken visits with the Seahawks and Texans.

Most projections have Rattler as an early Day 3 pick but it’s possible he could sneak into the end of the third round, as he’s had a strong pre-draft process.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Rattler, 23, started one year at Oklahoma and was the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy entering his second when he was benched for Caleb Williams. He transferred to South Carolina and started his remaining two years.

During his five-year college career, Rattler completed 68.5 percent of his pass attempts for 10.807 yards, 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, adding 410 rushing yards and 16 additional touchdowns in 48 games.