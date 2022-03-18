Falcons Hosting TE Tyler Kroft On A Visit

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Falcons are hosting free agent TE Tyler Kroft for a visit.

The Falcons have met with several free agents in recent days, so they’re clearly doing a lot of due diligence in the second wave of free agency.

Kroft, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2015. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2,971,276 rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

Kroft signed with the Bills in 2019 on a three-year, $18.75 million deal in 2019. From there, he joined the Jets last year on a one-year contract.

In 2021, Kroft appeared in nine games for the Jets and caught 16 passes for 173 yards receiving and one touchdown.