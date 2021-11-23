Falcons Interested In Signing P Thomas Morstead

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter, the Falcons are looking at signing P Thomas Morstead to the roster.

Starting punter Dustin Colquitt just landed on the COVID-19 list for the Falcons and Ledbetter says Atlanta wants to add a veteran to fill in.

Morstead was just released recently by the Jets after filling in for several weeks while their starting punter was hurt.

Morstead, 35, was originally drafted in the fifth round by the Saints back in 2009. In 2012, Morstead signed a six-year contract extension worth $21.9 million. Morstead re-signed with the Saints again in 2018, this time with a four-year, $15.85 million deal.

The Saints released Morstead in March with two years left on his contract. He caught on with the Jets in September as an injury replacement for starting P Braden Mann. He was cut when Mann returned.

In 2021, Morstead has appeared in seven games for the Jets and punted 23 times with a 48.2 average, placing seven kicks inside the 20 and recording no touchbacks.