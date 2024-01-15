Falcons Interview Bill Belichick For HC Job

The Atlanta Falcons have announced that they’ve interviewed former Patriots HC Bill Belichick for their vacant head coaching position.

The full list of candidates includes:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick (Interviewed)

Belichick has the greatest coaching resume of any candidate looking for a job, but he’s also a tricky fit for some teams with his age and potential desire for full personnel control.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.