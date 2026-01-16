Falcons Interviewing Antonio Pierce For HC Job Friday

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that former Raiders HC Antonio Pierce will interview for the Falcons’ head-coaching vacancy on Friday.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Falcons’ job:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Raiders HC Antonio Pierce (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

Pierce, 47, played nine seasons in the NFL for Washington and the Giants. After retiring in 2010, Pierce took his first coaching job at Long Beach Poly High School in 2014.

Pierce was eventually hired as the LB coach at Arizona State under Herm Edwards in 2017. He worked his way up to associate head coach/defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator but resigned amidst an investigation for recruiting violations.

He landed with the Raiders as their LB coach in 2022 and was promoted to interim head coach after Las Vegas fired Josh McDaniels. Pierce was retained in the full-time role after the season, but was fired after his first full year in 2024.

As the interim coach, Pierce compiled a record of 5-4 in 2023. As the full-time coach, his record was 4-13.

We’ll have more on the Falcons’ coaching search as the news is available.