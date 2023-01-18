Falcons Interviewing Former Broncos HC Vic Fangio For DC

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are interviewing former Broncos HC Vic Fangio for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Fangio is one of the top defensive coaches in football and has come up as a potential defensive coordinator for a number of teams.

Whoever lands him will be pulling off a slam-dunk hire. He will have tons of options.

Fangio, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints back in 1986 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

He has worked for several teams including the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens, and 49ers before he was hired by the Bears as their defensive coordinator back in 2015. The Broncos hired Fangio as their head coach in 2019 but was fired and opted to sit out the 2022 season rather than take a defensive coordinator position.

In his three years with Denver, Fangio has a record of 19-30 (38.8 percent) with no playoff appearances.