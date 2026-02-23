Falcons Looking To Upgrade From QB Michael Penix Jr.?

The Falcons have undergone significant changes this offseason, hiring Matt Ryan as President of Football Operations while also bringing in a new HC and GM.

The next position that could see change in Atlanta is the quarterback position, as QB Michael Penix Jr. is recovering from an ACL surgery.

Additionally, Jason La Canfora reports Penix’s performance has “fallen under question” in Atlanta, and the expectation is they will look to find a superior option if possible.

“It’s not just going to be a warm body, veteran-minimum type guy, I can promise you that,” one source told Canfora during their coaching search interviews. “There are some definite concerns there about Penix taking the next step on several levels. It’s been a lot worse there than people really know.”

Another GM who plans to be active pursruing QBs himself told Canfora they are expecting the Falcons to be competition with them in acquiring a QB this offseason.

Regardless, the Falcons are expected to make an addition to the QB room on some level with Kirk Cousins likely to be released and Penix recovering from surgery.

Penix, 25, transferred from Indiana to Washington for the 2022 season, after spending four seasons at Indiana. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Penix.

Penix is in the second year of his four-year, $22,384,370 contract that included a $13,099,542 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Penix appeared in nine games for the Falcons and completed 60.1 percent of his pass attempts for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

We’ll have more on Penix and the Falcons as the news is available.