Falcons Make Four Practice Squad Moves

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said the team has re-signed LB Andre Smith and WR Keilahn Harris to the practice squad, per Tori McElhaney.

Atlanta cut WR Zay Malone and WR C.J. Saunders to make room.

The Falcons’ practice squad now includes:

DB Micah Abernathy DB Natrone Brooks TE Tucker Fisk TE Parker Hesse (Injured) DT Timmy Horne DT Lacale London G Justin Shaffer T Tyler Vrabel T Barry Wesley (Injured) T Joshua Miles DB Lukas Denis DE Demone Harris LB Milo Eifler RB Carlos Washington WR Chris Blair WR Frank Darby WR Keilahn Harris LB Andre Smith

Smith, 26, was drafted in the seventh round by the Panthers out of UNC in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal when the Panthers traded him to the Bills in exchange for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick.

Smith was on and off the Bills’ practice squad before agreeing to a two-year contract worth up to $3 million in 2021. From there, he caught on with the Titans last year. The Falcons signed him to a contract back in May and he’s bounced on and off their roster to start the season.

In 2022, Smith appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded four tackles and no sacks.