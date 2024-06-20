Falcons Make Four Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced they signed OT Jaryd Jones-Smith and DT Prince Emili on Thursday. Atlanta also released OT Nolan Potter and DL Willington Previlon in corresponding moves, per Terrin Wack of the team’s site.

Jones-Smith, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Pittsburgh back in 2018. He later signed a rookie contract with the Texans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Jones-Smith had brief stints with the Dolphins and 49ers. After being waived by the 49ers, he signed on to the Raiders’ practice squad and spent time on and off of their roster.

From there, Jones-Smith caught on with the Ravens’ practice squad and spent time on and off their active roster before being waived.

He signed a contract with the Commanders last offseason, but was waived shortly after and ended up spending the season on the team’s practice squad.

Jones-Smith joined the XFL for their 2023 spring season.

In 2021, Jones-Smith was active for four games for Baltimore.