Falcons Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed LB Frank Ginda to the practice squad and released P Pat O’Donnell.

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

DB Natrone Brooks TE Parker Hesse G Justin Shaffer T Tyler Vrabel T Barry Wesley (Injured) DB Lukas Denis DE Demone Harris LB Milo Eifler RB Carlos Washington WR Chris Blair WR Frank Darby RB Jacob Saylors (Injured) DB Arnold Tarpley LB Donavan Mutin T John Leglue DT Carlos Davis LB Frank Ginda

Ginda, 26, wound up signing on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State in 2018. Unfortunately, the Cardinals elected to cut Ginda a few months later.

After a brief stint with the Dolphins, Ginda appeared in the AAF before joining the Saints and then heading to the XFL and USFL.

Ginda was named the 2023 USFL Defensive Player of the Year and led the entire league in tackles. He caught on with the Falcons earlier this year and has bounced on and off the roster.

During his college career, Ginda recorded 351 tackles, 29 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks, an interception, six forced fumbles, two recoveries with one being returned for a touchdown and four pass defenses over the course of 37 games.