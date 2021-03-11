Falcons Not Expected To Re-Sign S Damontae Kazee

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are not expected to re-sign S Damontae Kazee in free agency.

Kazee was a three-year starter for the Falcons before tearing his Achilles last year. However, Rapoport says he has received a positive report from Dr. Robert Anderson and will be cleared by training camp.

Kazee, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.

Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and is now set to become a free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Kazee appeared in four games for the Falcons and recorded 20 tackles, no interceptions and a forced fumble.