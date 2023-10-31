Falcons Place DT Grady Jarrett On Injured Reserve

The Atlanta Falcons announced DT Grady Jarrett has been placed on injured reserve.

He tore his ACL in Week 8 and will miss the rest of the season.

Jarrett, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2015 out of Clemson. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.527 million contract and made a base salary of $1.907 million for the 2018 season.

The Falcons franchised Jarrett during the offseason before later signing him to a four-year, $68 million extension that included $42.5 million guaranteed.

He was entering the final year of his contract and set to make a base salary of $16.5 million in 2022 when he signed another extension for three years and $51.5 million.

In 2023, Jarrett appeared in eight games for the Falcons and recorded 23 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 27 interior defender out of 124 qualifying players.