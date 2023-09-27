Falcons Promote ILB Andre Smith, Make Two Other Roster Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Atlanta Falcons announced they promoted ILB Andre Smith from their practice squad to the active roster and released OT Isaiah Prince in a corresponding move. 

Atlanta also signed WR Chris Blair to their practice squad. 

Smith, 26, was drafted in the seventh round by the Panthers out of UNC in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal when the Panthers traded him to the Bills in exchange for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick. 

Smith was on and off the Bills’ practice squad before agreeing to a two-year contract worth up to $3 million in 2021. From there, he caught on with the Titans last year. The Falcons signed him to a contract back in May. 

In 2022, Smith appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded four tackles and no sacks.

