Falcons Re-Sign ILB Nate Landman

The Atlanta Falcons announced they re-signed LB Nate Landman to a contract on Wednesday.

Landman has been a breakthrough for Atlanta after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2022 before earning a starting role last season.

Landman, 25, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2022. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad.

Atlanta re-signed him to a futures deal last offseason and he wound up cracking their active roster last season, eventually earning a starting role.

In 2023, Landman appeared in 16 games and started 14 times for the Falcons, recording 110 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.