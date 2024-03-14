Falcons Re-Sign WR Kha’Darel Hodge & OT Storm Norton

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have re-signed WR KhaDarel Hodge.

Hodge staying in The 🅰️ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 14, 2024

Michael Rothstein reports the Falcons are re-signing OT Storm Norton too.

Hodge, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Prairie View A&M back in 2018. He later signed on with the Rams and returned to Los Angeles on an exclusive rights contract for the 2019 season.

Hodge was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed by the Browns. Cleveland re-signed him to a contract as a restricted free agent.

However, the Browns waived Hodge and he was later claimed by the Lions. He finished out the season in Detroit before signing a one-year deal with the Falcons for the 2022 season. He returned on another one-year contract in 2023.

In 2023, Hodge appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and caught 14 passes on 23 targets for 232 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Norton, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Lions cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

Norton was on and off of Lions, Cardinals, and Vikings’ practice squads before signing a futures deal with the Vikings. Norton then took an opportunity to play in the XFL and signed on with the Chargers soon after.

The Chargers re-signed Norton to an exclusive rights free-agent deal last offseason and he then joined the Falcons last offseason.

In 2023, Norton appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and made three starts at tackle.