Falcons Re-Signing CB Cornell Armstrong

The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed CB Cornell Armstrong to a one-year contract on Saturday, according to his agent.

Armstrong, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins back in 2018 out of Southern Mississippi. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Dolphins waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later signed Armstrong before adding him to their practice squad. He was eventually promoted to their active roster.

Houston re-signed Armstrong for the 2021 season but waived him coming out of the preseason. He was cut again after joining the practice squad before joining Atlanta.

In 2022, Armstrong appeared in 10 games for the Falcons, recording 33 tackles and seven pass deflections.