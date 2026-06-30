AFC Notes: Klint Kubiak, Xavier Worthy, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OT Mike McGlinchey is entering the ninth year of his career and is coming off one of his best years in 2025. McGlinchey credits his development to understanding HC Sean Payton‘s system and believing in himself.

“Just work. And I started to find the belief and understanding of what we are doing,” McGlinchey said, via Troy Renck of The Denver Post. “It’s a funny thing that even nine years in, you still battle those mental demons because you are so competitive.”

McGlinchey mentioned that Broncos run-game coordinator Zach Strief had a huge impact on his career, helping him channel his energy and stay disciplined.

“I just think I wanted it so bad. I was told by somebody that if your greatest strengths aren’t disciplined, they very easily can become your greatest weakness. So my love for this was getting channeled in ways that were not helping me. It was becoming too pressurized. The expectations were externally focused instead of inwardly focused,” McGlinchey said. “At some point, you have to just let yourself play football. And Zach and I have done a lot of work on that. He has such a unique ability to connect, teach and make you believe.”

McGlinchey said becoming a father gave him balance and the capability to manage his emotions.

“Being a dad has helped. It’s the first time there was something more important than what I was doing on the field. It has given me freedom,” McGlinchey said. “Even if I stink out here, my kids don’t care. Nor will my wife. It really puts things in proper perspective.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy has drawn praise from HC Andy Reid and wants to continue building chemistry with QB Patrick Mahomes during the offseason.

“Xavier really had a nice camp,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of ESPN. “He looks stronger — and that’s a part that you like. I mean, you really see it. We put him in a lot of the primary positions, and I thought he did a nice job with all of it.”

“I feel like that … might have been the best thing for me, learning how to be a pro and learning how to approach, obviously, the mental aspect, just getting your body prepared for certain things,” Worthy noted. “I feel like I kind of hit that hard this offseason. I know what kind of player I can be and what things I can do on the field and what I can bring to the team. That’s going to show for itself. I have goals, just being better in meetings every day, going out to practice early and getting early catches in, stuff that’s going to build me into getting 1,000 yards. Not wanting it, earning it.”

“The fade ball that we threw, just getting that done early, knowing what Patrick likes to throw,” Worthy concluded. “I know where he wants to make the throws, where he wants you to be in the zone and how he wants you to run certain routes. I’m showing him that I’m available and a reliable target.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak enters his first year as a head coach following his time as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator. Las Vegas QB Kirk Cousins said Kubiak is building a culture based on accountability.

“I feel it,” Cousins said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the NY Post. “I’m like, ‘I better be on today.’ I check my watch like four times to make sure I’m on time or early, because I just feel like he brings that sense of urgency that the great coaches tend to bring.”

Kubiak says its his futy to “set expectations” and provide a clear plan for the players to execute. In the end, the coach mentions that “everybody’s jobs are on the line” ahead of the season.

“It’s our job as coaches to set expectations and to give a detailed plan and to see the players execute it and not walk past a mistake,” Kubiak said. “If it’s not done right, do it again until you get it right, because on Sunday, everybody’s jobs are on the line, and we’re counting on everybody: coaches and players. So, it’s just important that we’re all held accountable. We know what the standard is, and we go execute the plan.”

Raiders WR Tre Tucker said he’s enjoying the culture Kubiak is creating.

“I love it. I mean, I’m kind of like that as a person. Like, let’s just get to it. We’re here to win games, we’re here to play football,” Tucker said. “All the extra stuff, I mean, that’s what you do on your outside life, but when we’re here, let’s get to work, let’s do what we need to do, let’s win games, let’s have fun.”