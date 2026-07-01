Texans Cut Two Players From IR

The Houston Texans officially released DB Ajani Carter and LB Xavier Thomas from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Thomas, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $4,370,624 rookie contract and due a base salary of $960,000 in 2025 when the Cardinals waived him in November. He caught on with the Texans’ practice squad.

Houston waived him with an injury designation in May.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in four games for the Cardinals but didn’t record any stats.