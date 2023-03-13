Falcons Re-Signing FB Keith Smith To One-Year Deal

According to his agent, the Falcons are re-signing FB Keith Smith to a one-year deal.

Congratulations to our client Keith Smith ( @K_SMITH31 ) for agreeing to terms with the Falcons to stay another year in Atlanta. Year 10 on the way for Beef 💪🏼 #vaynersports — AJ Vaynerchuk (@ajv) March 13, 2023

Smith, 30, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State back in 2014. He was on and off of their practice squad the first few years before converting from linebacker to fullback for the 2016 season.

The Cowboys declined to tender Smith a restricted offer, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. The Raiders then signed him to a two-year, $4.2 million deal only to release him coming out of the preseason.

Smith then signed on with the Falcons and returned to Atlanta on a three-year extension during the 2020 offseason.

In 2022, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and rushed once for two yards and also caught one pass for eight yards.