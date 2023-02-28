Falcons Release QB Marcus Mariota

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that they’ve released QB Marcus Mariota.

We have released QB Marcus Mariota — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 28, 2023

Reports following the regular season mentioned that Mariota was unlikely to be back in Atlanta.

The Falcons figure to see what they have in Desmond Ridder, but adding another quarterback to compliment him would still make a lot of sense.

Mariota, 29, is a former No. 2 overall pick of the Titans back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $24.214 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed.

The Titans picked up Mariota’s fifth-year option worth $20.922 million for the 2019 season. They declined to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent after he lost the starting job, though, and he ultimately agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth $17.6 million.

After playing out his deal in Las Vegas, Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Falcons in 2022.

According to Over The Cap, cutting Mariota will save the Falcons $12 million in cap space this offseason with just $2.5 million in dead money.

In 2022, Mariota started 13 games for the Falcons and completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 2,219 yards receiving, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go along with 438 yards rushing and four touchdowns.