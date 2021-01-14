Falcons Reportedly Identify Saints Exec. Terry Fontenot As Favorite For GM Opening

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons have identified Saints assistant GM Terry Fontenot as the favorite to be their next general manager.

Atlanta won’t finalize anything until the Saints exit the playoffs, per Rapoport. New Orleans is set to play the Buccaneers in the divisional round this weekend.

Fontenot has been a popular GM candidate this year and was in the final round for a couple of other vacancies. It looks likely he’ll end up with the Falcons as of now.

Fontenot has spent 16 seasons with the Saints and worked his way up through their scouting department. He’s currently in his sixth season as director of pro scouting for the Saints.

We’ll have more on the Falcons GM search as the news is available.