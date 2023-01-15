Falcons Request Interview With Steelers LB Coach Brian Flores For DC Vacancy

According to Josina Anderson, the Atlanta Falcons have requested an interview with Steelers LB coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job.

The Browns have also asked to talk to Flores for their defensive coordinator position, while the Cardinals have a request out for Flores to interview for their head coaching vacancy.

Flores, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.