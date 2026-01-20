Falcons Request OC Interview With Buccaneers WRs Coach Bryan McClendon

According to Matt Zenitz, the Falcons have requested an interview with Buccaneers WRs coach Bryan McClendon for their offensive coordinator job.

This marks the second candidate for Atlanta’s OC vacancy since bringing on Kevin Stefanski as head coach after they interviewed Cardinals’ passing game coordinator and receivers coach Drew Terrell on Tuesday.

This is also the first reported interest in McClendon for a coordinator opening.

McClendon, 42, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Georgia in 2007 and was eventually hired as running backs coach in 2009. Georgia promoted him to multiple roles in 2015, including assistant head coach, wide receivers coach, and pass game coordinator, before being named interim head coach.

South Carolina hired him as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2016 before becoming Oregon’s pass game coordinator and receivers coach in 2020. He became the Ducks’ interim head coach in 2021 and returned to Georgia as pass game coordinator & wide receivers coach in 2022.

The Buccaneers hired him as their wide receivers coach in 2024.