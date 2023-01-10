Falcons Restructure Deal Of LT Jake Matthews, Create $4.2M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Falcons have restructured the contract of LT Jake Matthews, moving $7 million of his roster bonus for 2023 onto this year’s books.

The team will create $4.2 million in cap space with this move and is set to have around $70 million in cap space for 2023.

Matthews, 30, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick by the Falcons back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $16.5 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option.

Matthews signed a five-year, $75 million extension with the Falcons in 2018 before signing a three-year contract extension worth $52.5 million in March of 2022.

In 2022, Matthews appeared in and started 17 games for the Falcons at left tackle.