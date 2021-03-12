Falcons Restructure LT Jake Matthews’ Contract

D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Falcons have restructured the contract of LT Jake Matthews and converted $13 million of his salary into a signing bonus.

This should create over $8 million of cap space for the Falcons this offseason.

Matthews, 29, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick by the Falcons back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $16.5 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option.

Matthews signed a five-year, $75 million extension with the Falcons in 2018.

In 2020, Matthews appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons, making 16 starts for them at left tackle.