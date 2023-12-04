Falcons RT Kaleb McGary Expected To Miss Time With MCL Injury

According to Jeremy Fowler, Falcons RT Kaleb McGary is expected to miss some time with an MCL injury.

Fowler adds it’s not viewed as a long-term injury, so it seems like McGary will be back sooner rather than later.

McGary, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2019. McGary finished the final year of his four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

Atlanta declined McGary’s fifth-year option that would have paid him around $13 million for the 2023 season, making 2022 the final year of his deal. The Falcons re-signed him to a three-year, $34.5 million contract.

In 2023, McGary has appeared and started 12 games for the Falcons at right tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 24 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.